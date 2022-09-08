Pembrokeshire residents are being urged to ensure they do not miss out on £150 Cost of Living Support Scheme payments as the deadline to apply looms.

So far Pembrokeshire County Council (PCC) has made over 32,000 payments on the Welsh Government scheme, which provides a payment of £150 per household for households in council tax bands A-D on February 15, 2022.

Households in receipt of support via the Council Tax Reduction Scheme on February 15, 2022 are also eligible.

Payments began on Friday, May 6. Now the deadline of Friday, September 30 is fast approaching.

Residents who are on the Council Tax Reduction Scheme are particularly encouraged to apply.

Payments began on Friday, May 6. Now the deadline of Friday, September 30 is fast approaching.

Letters have since gone out to households who do not pay their council tax this way.

“If you have the letter please read it carefully and follow the instructions,” said a PCC spokesperson.

“If you have not received a letter but believe you are eligible please get in contact.”

Cllr Alec Cormack, cabinet member for corporate finance, added: “We are all suffering the rising cost of living - especially gas and electricity prices going through the roof.

“This payment of £150 is ready and waiting to be sent to those who are entitled to it. We’d hate for people to miss out on this money.

“We have heard of people thinking that because they are on the Council Tax Reduction Scheme that they cannot receive this payment, when in fact it is one of the main eligibility criteria.

“Even if you don't use the internet, or don't have a bank account, we will find a way to pay eligible residents.

“If you are eligible get in touch and we can make sure you get the money you are entitled to.”

See www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/costofliving for more information.

If you are unable to register online you can contact the council by emailing col@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or by calling 01437 764551.

