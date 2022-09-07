A 75-year-old Llandissilio man faces Crown Court trial after denying 11 counts of indecent assault and gross indecency towards a child.

Robert Wheeler of Maesydderwen, Llandissilio, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates earlier this week to face a string of historical sex offences against a child.

He is accused of three counts of committing gross indecency against a boy under the age of 14 between January 1, 1981 and December 31, 1987; two counts of indecent assault on a boy under the age of 16 between January 1, 1988 and December 31, 1989; three counts of gross indecency against a girl under the age of 14 between January 1, 1980 and December 31, 1986; and three counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14 between January 1, 1980 and December 31, 1986.

MORE NEWS

Wheeler was accompanied in court by his solicitor Meinir Phillips, who confirmed that her client is pleading not guilty to each offence.

Crown Prosecutor Ann Griffiths requested that magistrates commit Wheeler to Crown Court for trial, given what she described as 'the seriousness' of the complaints.

As a result of her request magistrates declined jurisdiction and the matter was adjourned to October 4 when Wheeler will appear at Swansea Crown Court.

He was released on unconditional bail.