A NUMBER of sites in Pembrokeshire will be opening their doors this month as part of a nationwide event.

CADW is hosting an ‘Open Doors’ event throughout September where many of the sites looked after by Cadw will be open to the public for guided tours and other events.

In Pembrokeshire the following will be taking part:

Meline’s Church, St Dogmaels

Dates: Wednesday, September 7 - Friday, September 30

Times: 10am-4pm

Meline’s Church was built in 1864 by Robert Jewell Withers and is dedicated to Saint Dogmael. It is a very minimalist church, with just one stained glass window and is devoid of memorials.

It is free to enter during the dates and times of the open doors event and the visits are self-guided where you can see some artifacts from the church’s history and Welsh Bibles.

Bishop’s Palace, St David’s

Picture: Roger Chapman

Dates: Saturday, September 24, Sunday, September 25 and Thursday, September 29.

Times: 11am-4pm.

Bishop’s Palace is exactly as it says on the tin, it is the palace that housed the Bishops of St Davids from the 1300s to the 16th century. It was found to be ruinous and beyond repair by the end of the 1600s.

You can visit the site for free during the above dates and learn more about the history of the magnificent former home of the local bishops.

Church of St Andrew the Apostle, Nevern, Bayvil

Dates: Wednesday, September 7 -Friday, September 30

Times: 9am-5pm

Self-guided visits are available at the church throughout the above dates. You will be able to find out more about the 19th century church and its purported earlier medieval counterpart.

The Grade II listed building is said to be a ‘modest but evocative late Georgian Anglican box with Gothick windows, and a completely intact interior.

It contains a painted and panelled pulpit and reading desk, the former so tall it almost touches the ceiling with its sounding board. There remains a complete set of box pews and an unusually elaborate memorial tablet against the east wall.

The interior also houses a modest 12th century square font.

St David’s Cathedral

Picture: Thomas Morris

Dates: Saturday, September 24, Sunday, September 25 and Thursday, September 29

Times: 8am-7pm

St David’s Cathedral will be offering tours of never-before-seen areas and artefacts in the 12th century building. The tours will also combine the Bishops Palace. There will be bell ringing demonstrations, a community garden and choral performances at various times throughout the weekend.

The tours will discuss the architecture and history of the site as well as medieval wall paintings, the cathedral library which is home to 16th century books and the treasury which houses worship treasures from the 12th century.

You can see more from the behind-the-scenes tours here.

Hodgeston Church

Dates: Wednesday, September 7 -Friday, September 30

Times: 10am-4pm

The medieval church which was remodelled during the Victorian era will be available for free entry during the open doors event. It features a west tower which tapers and while the interior has a more Victorian feel due to the remodelling, it still has a 14th century elaborately carved piscina and sedilia in the chancel.

There will be factsheets available at the church to learn more about the history and conservation of the building.

St Decumanus, Rhoscrowther

Dates: Wednesday, September 7-Friday, September 30

Times: 10am-4pm.

The Grade I listed medieval church has an unusual layout, with the occupants of the four significant houses in the parish each building their own chapel – leading to a complex layout of four chapels and a tall Pembrokeshire tower.

There are medieval sculptured and effigies and a Rococo monument.

The church has had a tough time over the last few decades. In 1994, an explosion at the refinery that sits above the church led to the evacuation of the village and also shifted the roof of the church. The church has now been in the care of Friends of Friendless churches for more than a decade.

The church will be open to visitors and there will be guides to read and take home.

St Eloi’s Church, Landeloy

Dates: Wednesday, September 7-Friday, September 30

Times: 10am-4pm

St Eloi’s Church is a modern church as it was rebuilt in the 1920s by John Coates Carter. There was previously a medieval church on the site but it was in ruins.

It features Welsh vernacular motifs and uses local materials. There is a rood loft, carved screen and simple pulpit and a medieval screen wall. One of the two fonts in the church was created using medieval stones found during excavation work.

Short guides will be available to help visitors find out more about the history of the church.

St Michael and All Angels, Castlemartin

Dates: Wednesday, September 7-Friday, September 30

Times: 10am-4pm.

St Michael’s is a Grade I listed church which was built in the late 12th or early 13th century. The church has gone through a number of changes including during the 15th and 16th centuries when the chapels and north transept were removed and the tower was increased in height and a restoration in the late 1850s by the second Earl of Cawdor, John Campbell. During this period, the church was re-roofed, re-floored and had the windows redone. The Cawdor crest is also on the chancel floor.

The church is now redundant but will be open to visitors for the open doors event and walk-around guides as well as detailed guidebooks will be on offer.

St David, Manordeifi

Dates: Wednesday, September 7-Friday, September 30

Time: 10am-4pm.

The Grade II listed church is said to be a rare example of an unaltered pre-ecclesiology interior. The chancel and nave date to the 13th or 14th century and the church is full of monuments. It was claimed that in 1813, the church could sit 1,000 worshippers.

One of the unusual factors of the church is the coracle on the west porch which would be there to assist stranded worshippers as the church would often be cut off by the River Teifi when it overflowed.

Gwilym Hughes, Head of Cadw and Deputy Director in Welsh Government said: “We warmly welcome the return of Open Doors ― Wales’ annual contribution to European Heritage Days ― running throughout September.

“Not only is it a celebration of the rich and fascinating history Wales has to offer, but an opportunity for more people than ever before to inspire a life-long love of history and culture ― especially our younger generations.

“And by opening these West Wales sites for free, we hope to provide an equal opportunity for all to explore, enjoy and uncover the untold stories of Welsh history on their doorstep.”

You can find out more about Cadw’s venues and the open doors events by visiting https://cadw.gov.wales/visit/whats-on/open-doors-events