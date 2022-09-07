A podiatrist and his dad are putting their best feet forward in the Sahara desert to raise awareness and funds for Prostate Cancer Research.

Jamie Tilley, 45, from Saundersfoot and dad Chris, 71, from Trefin, will be undertaking the Sahara Back-to-Back Marathon in October – an ultra challenge that will see the pair tackle an 80km run in Morocco.

Jamie was originally going to take on the huge sporting undertaking with one of his patients, a keen runner, who is suffering from prostate cancer.

He was passionate about getting the message out that men must go and speak to their GP if they have any changes in their urinary health or symptoms that might suggest a prostate problem.

"Unfortunately, due to his patient's health issues, Jamie had to find a new running buddy - enter Dad", explained his mum, Rose.

.The father and son are rsising money and awareness for research into prostate cancer.

"This is a huge challenge, even for keen runners. The intense 'heat and sand' over two days and 52 miles will be tough, and training has had to fit in around work, three children (and one on the way) and a busy life.

"But they are determined to do this ultra challenge, and preparations are on course for October 13-17th.

"The hot summer has really helped the training programme and living on the coast in Saundersfoot and Trefin has given them a taste of what's to come.

And she urged any men with concerns about prostate cancer, or think they are at risk of developing the disease, to make sure they have a medical check.

"Having lost his brother and a friend this year with complications following cancer, Chris is very aware of how important it is to 'Get Checked'," she added.

Prostate Cancer is one of the least-funded cancers and is rising. More than 47,500 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer every year - that's 129 each day, and 11,500 die each year, which is one every 45 minutes.

The Prostate Cancer UK website has lots of helpful information and even a 30-second 'assess your risk'questionnaire.

If you would like to support Jamie and Chris, then please send donations to Jamie Tilley Podiatrist, Carmarthen Foot & Ankle Clinic, 16,King Street Carmarthen SA31 1BH.

