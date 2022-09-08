A Pembroke Dock project has been named as a finalist to be crowned National Lottery Project of the Year for 2022 in the annual National Lottery Awards.

The Pembroke Dock Falcon Exhibition, highlighting the role the town played in building the Star Wars films' iconic Millennium Falcon starship during the 1970’s, has been named as one of 17 finalists.

This is from more than 1,300 applications. Four of the finalists are from Wales. The other three are:

The Black Swimming Association

Welsh dementia charity Forget-me-not Chorus

The Jac Lewis Foundation mental health charity in Ammanford

The awards celebrate the inspirational people and projects who do extraordinary things with the help of National Lottery funding and attracted more than 1,300 entries this year.

The Welsh quartet will compete in a four-week public vote to be named the National Lottery Project of the Year.

Winners will receive a £5,000 cash prize for their project and an iconic National Lottery Awards trophy.

The Pembroke Dock Falcon Exhibition, curated by the Pembroke Dock Heritage Trust and which opened with the support of National Lottery funding for the first time in May this year, tells the unique story of how shipbuilders in the small town were commissioned to build the Star Wars films' iconic Millennium Falcon starship during the 1970’s.

The permanent exhibition tells the story of how the iconic 23-tonne prop was built in a hangar over three months.

Jonathan Tuchner, from the National Lottery, said: “We are delighted to have received these outstanding nominations highlighting the excellent work that National Lottery-funded projects are doing in their local areas. In these challenging times, it is heartening to see so many people and projects dedicating their time and energy into giving something back to their communities.

"It’s thanks to National Lottery players, who raise more than £30 million each week for good causes, that brilliant projects like these are able to do their incredible work and with the support of the public they could be named National Lottery Project of the Year 2022.”

To vote, visit lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/awards or simply use the Twitter hashtag #NLApembrokedockfalcon. Voting runs until 5pm on October 7.