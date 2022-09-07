What were you doing in the summer of 1997? If you were one of a huge cast of local people involved in a community project with the Welsh National Opera, a local theatre wants to hear from you.

The Welsh National Opera came to Pembrokeshire 25 years ago to mark the 200th anniversary of the Last Invasion of Britain.

As part of the celebrations a community opera was commissioned in Fishguard and Goodwick entitled Mis Bach Du (The Little Black Month).

With original music by John Hardy and a libretto by Christine Watkins, and a cast of local actors and singers, the community opera told an imaginary story of land, sea and memory, interwoven with the real events of February 1797, when for three alarming days French soldiers ran riot in North Pembrokeshire.

READ MORE:

All through the summer of 1997, the community worked to rehearse, plan and prepare, build sets and make costumes and props. Scores of adults and children took part, and in November the finished opera was performed in the high school (now Ysgol Bro Gwaun) to capacity audiences.

Local filmmaker Barrie Thomas recorded the whole event on video, together with short interviews with some of the participants.

Now 25 years later, everyone who took part is being invited to Theatr Gwaun to relive the experience.

At 7 pm on Saturday 17th September there will be a gala screening of the entire performance, in the presence of the composer John Hardy.

Patrick Thomas, chair of trustees at Theatr Gwaun and one of the original cast, said: “The production of Mis Bach Du was a memorable event that brought together the local community in a huge endeavour and produced a work of real and lasting value.

“We are delighted to be able to show this record of the performance and give people the opportunity to recall that time. If any readers have friends or family who took part, please let them know.”

Tickets can be booked on the Theatr Gwaun website theatrgwaun.com.