A Royal Navy lieutenant from Pembrokeshire hopes to have set a world record time for a non-stop cycle ride from north to south Wales.

Max Randles-Hall, 28, who serves with the Fleet Air Arm and is a keen triathlete in the Royal Navy, covered the distance from Talacre Beach to Barry Island in eight hours and 35 minutes.

His time is a new record for the distance but has yet to be confirmed formally.

.Max encountered challenging terrain and weather throughout the ride

Max, who is originally from Saundersfoot, took on the personal challenge in support of the Royal Navy Royal Marines Charity (RNRMC).

The ride last Sunday, September 3, covered a total of 175 miles over challenging terrain, battling wet weather with a headwind throughout the entire route.

This saw Max him descend the Roman road from Chester before climbing from Newtown into the Cambrian Mountains.

This marked the halfway point and was followed by a much-needed descent through Llandrindod Wells before the long climb through the Brecon Beacons and around Pen-y-Fan.

The final stretch led through the Rhymney Valley and Vale of Glamorgan, finishing at the Barry Island seafront.

.Max's ride has raised over £1,200 for the the Royal Navy Royal Marines Charity

Max was ably assisted by his friends Martin Phillips, Scott Griffiths and Rhys Davies, who crewed the mandatory support vehicle, providing food and drinks along the way.

Supporting Max at several key locations were parents Lyndy and Peter Randles and sister, Joann who ensured Max received encouragement throughout.

Max’s challenge has raised over £1200 for the RNRMC so far through his JustGiving page.

The charity supports serving personnel, veterans and their families and the page remains active for those who would like to donate.

