The relationship between Neyland and its French twin town in south Western France is, according to a Neyland town councillor, ‘like chalk and cheese’.

“Sanguinet town hall even has a room dedicated to Neyland and whenever Neyland goes to visit them, we’re always treated like royalty,” said Neyland town councillor Peter Haye.

“But when Sanguinet comes here, they don’t have that much support.”

Now, as the people of Sanguinet prepare to welcome their Welsh counterparts to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the twinning relationship in March 2023, Neyland is pulling out all the stops to reignite enthusiasm.

Cllr Hayes went on to say that several clubs and organisations in Neyland, including the Neyland Ladies Choir, have taken part in previous twinning visits to Sanguinet, and the stunning French town continues to retain a very close contact with its Welsh counterpart. They regularly engage with local schools in the area, including Pennar in Pembroke Dock where a visit recently took place.

Now, to help the people of Sanguinet celebrate the 10th anniversary of their twinning partnership, they are once again inviting the people of Neyland to join them.

“As a town council, we’ve done nothing for several years,” continued Peter Haye. “Whatever has taken place has been the result of the twinning committee which operates separately to the council.

“I know there are still people in the town who continue to liaise with Sanguinet …the problem is, we can’t seem to find out who they are.”

The village of Sanguinet is situated in a glorious countryside rich in wildlife and ancient archaeological remains that stretch back over 3,000 years. It is situated 13 kilometres from the Biscarrosse bech and is also home to the Sanguinet Lake which has shallow waters and diverse marine life.

Meanwhile Neyland town Council is asking local residents who may be interested in re-establishing the Neyland twinning committee to contact the town clerk, Vanessa Walker, on townclerk@neyland.org.uk.

