NATURAL Resources Wales has received new information in regards to a proposed wind farm in Pembrokeshire.

A public notice placed by NRW in the Western Telegraph on Wednesday, September 7, states they have received more information from Blue Gem Wind Ltd.

The notice said that the company of Bridge Innovation Centre, Pembrokeshire Science and Technology Park, Pembroke Dock, “has furnished Natural Resources Wales with further information in relation to the above application pursuant to regulation 14 of the Marine Works (Environmental Impact Assessment) Regulations 2007.”

Blue Gem Wind Ltd applied to NRW for a marine licence. The application is subject to EIA consent and the company has presented an environmental statement.

Blue Gem Wind Ltd is applying for a demonstration scale floating offshore wind development which would be located 35km southwest of the Pembrokeshire coastline and would cover an area of 43.5km2.

It will have six-10 wind turbine generators with a generating capacity of up to 100MW. The offshore export cable links the array area to landfall at West Angle Bay.

Anyone wishing to see copies of the application can view them free of charge at Haverfordwest Library, 20 Swansquare, Haverfordwest, SA61 2AN between 9am-5pm Monday-Friday.

Copies can also be purchased from Natural Resources Wales’ public register by searching for the code ORML2170.

Anyone wishing to make a representation on the application must do so in writing by October 12. These representations must also reference the application code ORML2170 and can be made by writing to the Permitting Service, Natural Resources Wales, Cambria House, 29 Newport Road, Cardiff, CF24 0TP or by emailing marinelicensing@naturalresourceswales.gov.uk.