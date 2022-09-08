A FOOTPATH in Pembrokeshire will be diverted.

Pembrokeshire County Council placed a notice in the public notices section of the Western Telegraph on Wednesday, September 7 announcing that on September 1, an order was made to divert part of the footpath in Freystrop.

It relates to part of the footpath PP21/18, with the notice saying the affected part is: “from point A (OS grid reference SM95971127) in a south westerly direction for 141 metres to point C (OS grid reference SM958611118).”

The path will be diverted to “from point A (OS grid reference SM95971127) in a westerly direction along a two-metre-wide footway following the estate road for 159 metres to point B (OS grid reference SM95831126), turning south and continuing in a south, south easterly direction for 82 metres to reconnect with the definitive line at point C (OS grid reference SM958611118).”

Copies of the order, including a map, can be viewed free of charge at County Hall, Haverfordwest between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday. Copies can be purchased from the building for £2.68.

Anyone wishing to make a representation about the diversion should do so in writing by October 5. Representations can be made by writing to Public Rights of Way Officer, Pembrokeshire County Council, County Hall, Haverfordwest, SA61 1TP.