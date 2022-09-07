Three giant beehives, part of a 175,000 public art project, will be unveiled in the grounds of St David’s Cathedral later this month.

The artwork, entitled Do the Little Things, is part of Ancient Connections, an EU funded cross border arts, heritage and tourism project exploring the links between Pembrokeshire and County Wexford in Ireland.

Artist Bedwyr Williams’ distinctive proposal was selected from a shortlist and has been realised with the support of Contemporary Art Society Consultancy.

Do the Little Things connects the two communities of St Davids and Ferns through the practice of beekeeping, reflecting the medieval story of St David and his friendship with St Aidan, who brought bees back to Ireland from Wales.

Three oversized skeps (traditional beekeeper’s hives) made from cedar wood are being installed in both locations. These living sculptures contain bee colonies that are being cared for by local beekeepers and community groups, who will then harvest and sell honey in labelled jars designed by the artist and local school children.

“I’m interested in objects that invite communities to become active participants to make the artwork whole,” said Bedwyr.

“St David’s last words were ‘gwnewch y pethau bychain’ or ‘do the little things’. This ethos has guided the development of my proposal, which is founded on the story of St David and St Aidan and steeped in the magic and history of these two intertwined locations.”

Sited in the grounds of St David’s Cathedral, the first edition of the work opens to the public on Friday 16 September from 3.30 pm.

The launch will bring community groups to the site with a Q&A with the artist and local beekeeper Gayle Twitchen, storytelling, and a performance of The Bee Song by children from Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi led by composer Sam Howley. The event is free and all are welcome.

“Bees have linked St Davids and Ferns since the sixth century, when St David gifted a hive of bees to St Aidan to keep, after the monastery bees twice followed their favourite monk home to Ireland and had to be brought back,” said the Very Revd Dr Sarah Rowland Jones, dean of the cathedral.

“We’re delighted to welcome this striking symbol of the ties between us.’ The launch at Ferns will take place later in the autumn, providing a second opportunity to celebrate this extraordinary artwork.

Do The Little Things will also mark the beginning and end of the new pilgrim route between St Davids Cathedral and St Edans Cathedral in Ferns. The Wexford-Pembrokeshire Pilgrim Way will encourage low impact tourism in both regions and will open to the public in 2023.

Ancient Connections is led by Pembrokeshire County Council, together with partners Wexford County Council, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority and Visit Wexford.

