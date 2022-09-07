SPEED limits will be changed on some Pembrokeshire roads.

Pembrokeshire County Council made the announcement in a public notice in the Western Telegraph on Wednesday, September 7, that there will be adjustments to the speed limit on two roads in Pembrokeshire from next month.

The notice states that the B4329 Cardigan to Haverfordwest road and the C3048 Newport to Boncath road will be affected when the changes come into effect on October 3.

It says there will be a 40mph speed limit through Pont Saeson and a 50mph ‘buffer zone’ between the 40mph limit and the national speed limit.

The full details are:

40mph speed limit will be in place on the following stretches of road:

B4329 from a point 127 metres north of the junction with the C3048 to a point 42 metres southwest of the private access to Parc-y-M.

C3048 to Blaenffos from the junction with the B4239 east for 92 metres.

C3048 to Newport from the junction with the B4239 west for 179 metres.

50mph speed limits will be in place on:

B4329 from a point 42 metres southwest of the private access to Parc-y-Meurig to a point 530m south west of the access.

The full order can be viewed at www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/TRO-public-notices and anyone wishing to question this order must do so in writing by October 19.