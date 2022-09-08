Engineer-turned artist Clive Whalley is exploring what he describes as ‘the uneasy relationship’ between painting and photography in a new exhibition at Narberth’s Oriel Q Gallery.

In his intriguing show, Clive is looking not so much at film-making as what he can learn from paintings which could move.

Ever since the invention of photography there has been this conflict between the two, and Clive is exploring the nature and changing predicament of painting.

Birches in ist by Clive Walley

He is even embracing co-operation with artists working in the field of photography like John Beeching, in the process of trying to understand these changes.

The artist said of the exhibition: “Thers plenty to play with, and art to sit and watch, like TV, and it might give rise to thoughts you didn't know you had”.

This is the gallery’s first rxhibition to explore the effect of photography on painting and painting on photography, offering up possible future developments for both.

Clive Walley - Paintings, Photographs and Video installation can be seen at Oriel Q Gallery 11, Market Street Narberth SA67 7AX from September 16 to October 15. The gallery will be open from Wednesdays to Saturdays from 10am to 4pm.

See www.orielqnarberth.com. Telephone 01834 218 394

