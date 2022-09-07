A verbal argument escalated to the point two men suffered injuries.

One man has been arrested on suspicion of affray and another was taken to hospital.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident after they say a lot of people were in the area during the time.

"Two men were involved in a verbal dispute which escalated resulting in both men being injured," read a police statement.

"A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray and released under investigation pending further police enquiries.

"A 57-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.

"Police are investigating the incident which occurred at the Priory Inn, Milford Haven at about 8pm on Sunday, August 14.

"It is believed that there were a lot of people present during the time and police are appealing for witnesses."

Priory Inn Milford Haven, where the incident is alleged to have taken place. Google Maps

Anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101."

Quote reference DP-20220814-479.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.