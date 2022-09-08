THE weather may be changing from glorious sunshine to a more moody, autumnal weather but it hasn't stopped our camera club capturing the beauty of the county.

Western Telegraph Camera Club members have been out and about snapping the various beautiful scenic views and animal antics. Here are just some of our favourites.

Western Telegraph: Pencaer/Strumble Head. Picture: Alan ThomasPencaer/Strumble Head. Picture: Alan Thomas

Western Telegraph: Swans at Neyland Marina and Nature Reserve. Picture: Dale ScrivenSwans at Neyland Marina and Nature Reserve. Picture: Dale Scriven

Western Telegraph: Lowertown, Fishguard. Picture: James GriffithsLowertown, Fishguard. Picture: James Griffiths

Western Telegraph: Looking from Neyland to Front Street, Pembroke Dock. Picture: Paddy KellyLooking from Neyland to Front Street, Pembroke Dock. Picture: Paddy Kelly

Western Telegraph: Hungry puffin. Picture: Jason DaviesHungry puffin. Picture: Jason Davies

Western Telegraph: North Beach, Tenby. Picture: Rachel ThomasNorth Beach, Tenby. Picture: Rachel Thomas

Western Telegraph: Swan at Neyland Marina. Picture: David CantonSwan at Neyland Marina. Picture: David Canton

