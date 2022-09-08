A Pembroke man is pedalling 4,000 km through Europe to raise money for Epilepsy Action, at the inspiration of his grandson.

Gearoid Hunt, 55, is hoping to raise £5,000 for the charity after nine-year-old Thomas was diagnosed with the condition.

Despite having had two hip replacements and two major back surgeries in recent years, Gearoid is determined to complete the challenge which will see him riding from Skagen on the northern tip of Denmark to Tarifa on the southern tip of Spain.

Gearoid's route through Europe

He has split the trip into three stages so that he can rest in between, and is currently in France.

You can follow his progress on Strava here.

In 2019, Gearoid and his wife Nicky cycled from Pembroke to the South of France to raise £2,000 for the Epilepsy Society.

.Gearoid and Nicky are pictured in 2019 before their fundraising ride to the South of France

They funded nearly £5,000 worth of accommodation costs themselves, so have sought a more cost-effective solution for the 2022 adventure.

Gearoid will be riding a Genesis Croix de Fer 30 Gravel Bike while Nicky will be accompanying me with the Camper Van.

He explained: “The intention is for me to set off cycling each morning, Nicky will pack up and drive to the next campsite - set up, and then cycle back to meet me for lunch.

"She will be cheating as we bought her an electric hybrid bike last year - but she still has to pedal hard to keep up with me!

“This time, my goal is to raise £5,000 and the accommodation costs are projected to be under £1,000.

"As in 2019, Nicky and I will be funding the trip out of our own pockets - none of the funds raised for the charity will be used to pay for fuel or accommodation."

Gearoid has friends and family in a number of European countries, and he is inviting everyone who would like to ride along with him – even if it’s just for a day.

He explained: "I will be cycling mostly on tarmacadam roads and cycle paths, however there will be some gravel sections. None of it will be off-road, (unless I get lost - which as Nicky will tell you from the 2019 trip is very likely).

"I have selected the least demanding terrain possible which is why the trip is coming out at approximately 4,100km, whereas by car Google Maps calculates less than 3,500km.

"So please share, donate or get on your bike for a very good cause."