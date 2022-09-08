For over a hundred years, John Myers has lain in an unmarked grave in an old part of Milford Haven cemetery, close to the old caretaker’s house.

His grave was nothing but a grassy depression lying between a leaning cross on one side and a raised grave mound on the other.

Now, following a two-year campaign by local historian Simon Hancock, John Myers’ grave has finally been marked with a headstone.

“It was a rather emotional experience to be honest, as for the past 107 years John Myers has lain in an unmarked grave and has been completely forgotten about, at least locally,” he said.

“Now, thanks to the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, this young African has finally got the memorial he deserves.”

John Myers was killed on the morning of March 28, 1915 when the 4,806 ton passenger and cargo ship on which he worked - the SS Falaba - was torpedoed by a German U-boat 38 miles west of the Smalls lighthouse off the Pembrokeshire coast.

SS Falaba

The 21-year-old Nigerian was employed with a Liverpool-based shipping company that traded with West Africa.

His job was as a trimmer or fireman based in the boiler room which was invariably the most dangerous part of the ship.

Black crew members were paid 20 per cent less than their white colleagues for doing the same work.

Only four lifeboats were successfully launched before the torpedo struck and the Falaba sank, bow first, in only eight minutes.

One hundred and four people, 53 of them crew members, died either in the explosion or in the freezing cold waters and the U-boat crew were subsequently accused of mocking the efforts of those in the waste.

Around half a dozen bodies were taken to Milford Haven from where they were repatriated to their families around the country.

Tragically, it was only John Myers who was buried in Milford Haven cemetery on April 1, 1915.

“It’s wonderful that the two-year campaign has achieved a successful conclusion but I’m determined to find the graves of other black and minority ethnic sailors who might lie in Pembrokeshire cemeteries and churchyards so that they be remembered too,” added Simon Hancock.

“There was generous support locally and I am most grateful to the Commonwealth War Graves Commission for what has been achieved. You are not forgotten John. RIP.”

Liz Woodfield, the Director of External Relations at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, said: “It is our honour to be able to commemorate this brave young man who paid the ultimate sacrifice fighting for his country whilst onboard the SS Falaba. We will care for his grave at Milford Haven Cemetery in perpetuity.”

Simon Hancock kneels at John Myers' grave accompanied by the mayor of Milford Haven, Cllr Kathy Gray and long-time supporters, Mr and Mrs Lloyd