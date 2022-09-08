THE lack of available public toilets in Cardigan continues to be a ‘massive strike’ against the town, councillors have complained.

During the summer season many visitors were unable to locate the facilities that were open, according to members.

And Cllr Philippa Noble said: “I heard of one guy who was forced to relieve himself in a car park.

“This lack of loos in town continues to be a big, big issue here in Cardigan.”

Council clerk Eleri Maskell reminded members that county councillor Clive Davies was trying to persuade Ceredigion County Council to re-open the toilets in Chancery Lane formerly run by community group 4CG.

“4CG handed them back to the county council because they were prone to vandalism,” she said. “It will cost £10-£12,000 a year to run them.”

When Cllr Olwen Davies suggested writing to County Hall to complain about the town’s toilet provision, Mrs Maskell replied: “We have done so constantly.”

Cllr Davies said: “We locals know the location of the toilets down at the Mwldan, but visitors don’t – the same could be said for those up at Victoria Gardens at the extreme end of town and the ones down Quay Street.”

Cllr Noble observed that a sign at College Row was still directing people to the now-closed toilets behind the Guildhall.