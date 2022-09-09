A WOMAN has pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving at Swansea Crown Court.
On the evening of June 23, 2021, Macauly Boswell-Morgan’s BMW was involved in a crash on Fort Road, Pembroke Dock, which left a man with what was described as ‘serious injuries’.
Boswell-Morgan, 24, was in Swansea Crown Court on September 7 where she pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Of the town’s Nelson Street, Boswell-Morgan, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence of drugs and made no plea in relation to the allegation of driving without due care and attention.
READ MORE
- Pembroke man banned from driving for five years
- Accused Pembrokeshire sex offender faces Crown Court trial
The case was adjourned for a probation pre-sentence report and will next be heard on October 13, with Boswell-Morgan released on unconditional bail, however an interim driving disqualification was imposed.
Follow the Western Telegraph’s Instagram page here and see some of the best images of Pembrokeshire.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here