A WOMAN has pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving at Swansea Crown Court.

On the evening of June 23, 2021, Macauly Boswell-Morgan’s BMW was involved in a crash on Fort Road, Pembroke Dock, which left a man with what was described as ‘serious injuries’.

Boswell-Morgan, 24, was in Swansea Crown Court on September 7 where she pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Of the town’s Nelson Street, Boswell-Morgan, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence of drugs and made no plea in relation to the allegation of driving without due care and attention.

READ MORE

The case was adjourned for a probation pre-sentence report and will next be heard on October 13, with Boswell-Morgan released on unconditional bail, however an interim driving disqualification was imposed.

Follow the Western Telegraph’s Instagram page here and see some of the best images of Pembrokeshire.