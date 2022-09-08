Dyfed-Powys Police officers are investigating an assault, which occurred in Pembrokeshire last weekend.

The assault took place in Manorbier at around 2.20pm on the afternoon of Saturday, September 3.

The incident was then reported to police officers, who are now investigating.

Investigating officers are now appealing for anybody who may have any information relating to the assault.

A spokesperson from Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Police are investigating an assault which occurred on Saturday 3rd September 2022 at approximately 14.20 hours in Manorbier, Pembrokeshire.

“If you have any information please call PC 172 BROWN on 101, quoting reference DPP/2926/04/09/2022/02/C.”