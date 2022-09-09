Milford Haven witnessed a bake-off to remember this summer when five teams across Pembrokeshire turned up the heat for a mouth-watering baking competition.
And the showstopper at the Milford Haven Youth Centre was the fabulous chocolate and raspberry cake created by Kai (Pheonix) Collins and David Walker.
But the winner had endured a tough battle against other delicions creations including a strawberry and cream sponge, a vegan Jaffa-inspired cake, a banana loaf and a salted caramel cake.
The competition was organised by Milford Haven Youth Council and was supported by the Children and Young People’s Rights Office.
The lucky judges were Stephen Crabb, MP for Preseli Pembrokeshire, Paul Davies, MS for Preseli Pembrokeshire and Cllr Pat Davies, chairman of Pembrokeshire County Council.
“This was an absolutely fantastic competition and the teams served up some amazing creations,” said Nadine Farmer from the Children and Young People’s Rights Office.
“We’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who helped make the day such a success.”
