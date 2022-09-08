A Milford Haven husband is taking on Wizz Air Cardiff Half Marathon after his wife was diagnosed with aggressive triple negative breast cancer at the age of 35.

Kate Gibbons discovered a lump just above her nipple in 2020 but on two separate occasions she was told it was the result of a blocked milk duct.

“She wasn’t reassured as she’d stopped breast feeding the year before,” commented her husband, Lee.

“And so just before Christmas she went back to the doctors a third time and was referred for an ultrasound and a mammogram.”

The mammogram came back clear but the ultrasound showed a distinct mass.

In early 2021 Kate was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer which resulted in a gruelling eight rounds of chemotherapy, 20 rounds of radiotherapy and two operations. In addition, she contracted sepsis, labyrinthitis and a blood clot.

After being told that there was still active cancer in the lymph nodes, Kate underwent further chemotherapy in the form of oral medication for the next six months which would mop up any floating cancer cells that may haven been disturbed after surgery.

“This all happened during Covid so there were lots of times when Kate was forced to live away from me and our children, Elsa-Rose and Bethany-Mai, in order not to catch Covid,” continued Lee.

Lee and Kate with their daughters Elsa-Rose and Bethany-Mai

“Thankfully Kate is now cancer free but we’re taking each day as it comes. She’s really positive but obviously she still does have her moments - it’s hard not to.

"She just wants to forget about it now but she’s really keen to promote awareness so that other women regularly check for symptoms.”

Forty-two-year-old Lee is now racing to raise money for Breast Cancer Now which funds world-class research and provides support to anyone affected by cancer.

This is not the first time that Lee, a sports lecturer at Pembrokeshire College, has taken to the streets to raise money.

This will be his third Cardiff Half event after running the Cardiff Half in 2019 and the postponed event earlier this year.

He has raised money for the Noah’s Ark children’s hospice charity which treated the couple’s nephew, Ieuan, who died in 2018 when he was just 21 months old from Neuroblastoma which affects under 100 children in the UK every year.

He also ran the Newport Marathon in 2021, for Latch, a Welsh children’s cancer charity who supported Ieuans’s parents.

If anyone would like to support Lee, they can do so on the following link:

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lee-gibbons10?utm_id=25