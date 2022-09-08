The rising energy costs are already talking their toll on Pembrokeshire businesses following this week’s shock announcement that The Haven Brasserie, Nolton Haven, will be permanently closing its doors.
“This may come as a shock to some, but we will be closing our doors permanently on September 30 as a result of the rising costs, staff shortages and the unpredictable future,” read a statement issued by the restaurant earlier this week.
“The restaurant has been one of the most rewarding and toughest things we have ever done and we are so grateful we were given the opportunity to do so.”
The Brasserie has been run since 2019 by Sadie and Leon who have built up a strong reputation for their cuisine which bears a strong emphasis on locally-sourced ingredients.
“Myself and Leon would like to thank each and every person who has supported us in so many ways over the past three years and that includes staff, customers, and those who have turned into friends,” added Sadie. “We really do appreciate you all.”
Meanwhile pubs, restaurants and music venue bosses are warning the government of mas closures and job losses running into the thousands unless urgent support is offered to tackle the soaring energy prices.
Businesses have seen energy prices skyrocket over the past year and unlike consumer energy bills, there is no price cap on commercial energy costs.
Hospitality operators have claimed they are facing annual bill increases ‘in the region of at least 300 per cent’.
