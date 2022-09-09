An 18-year-old Pembrokeshire motorist has been banned for 12 months after pleading guilty to a charge of drink-driving.

Haverfordwest magistrates heard this week how Matthew Miles was stopped by police in the early hours of August 14 after officers saw his Renault Clio driving away from the Bush Inn, Narberth.

Crown Prosecutor Ann Griffiths said that after stopping the vehicle, the officers noticed that Miles' eyes were glazed and he smelt of intoxicants.

A road side breath test proved positive and he was taken to Haverfordwest police station where he gave a further reading of 41mcg. The legal limit is 35.

Miles, of Larchwoods, Robeston Wathen, was represented in court by Peter Tarr.

"This is a very well-respected young man in the community which will be apparent when you read the character witnesses," he said.

"He lives just ten minutes away from the pub and realises that that night, he made a very foolish decision.

"This is a very unfortunate circumstance that he finds himself in and he's devastated that he's going to lose his licence today."

For the offence Miles was fined £86 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

