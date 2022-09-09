A Haverfordwest man has appeared before magistrates charged with causing criminal damage to a police vehicle following his arrest.
Michael Tomlin, 38, of Coronation Avenue, pleaded guilty to the charge when he appeared before magistrates earlier this week.
Crown Proseuctor Anne Hughes showed magistrates photographs of the damage which had been caused to the cage at the rear of the police vehicle.
"Police heard the sound of metal bending as the defendant tried to pull a hinge on an internal door," she said. "The defendant was warned, but he continued as he tried to get out."
The incident took place in the early hours of August 3 after Tomlin had been arrested for an unrelated matter.
"He was distressed that he had been arrested," said his solicitor, Mr David Williams.
"As a result he pushed towards the door which caused minor damage to the hinge.
"He regrets that he did this, but as far as it goes, he was right. He was arrested about an unrelated matter and no further action was taken."
For the offence Tomlin was fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £16 surcharge.
