Her Majesty the Queen, Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The news of her death was announced in a statement on behalf of the Royal Family.

Her death brings an end to a 70-year reign, the longest in history, having ascended the throne following the death of her father, King George VI on 6 February 1952.

Here we look back in pictures at the Queen visiting the county throughout her reign, including the huge turnout of well wishers from the area.

Western Telegraph: The Queen in Haverfordwest in 1982 as children break through the crowds to present flowersThe Queen in Haverfordwest in 1982 as children break through the crowds to present flowers

Western Telegraph: Silver jubilee celebrations in Haverfordwest in 1977. Picture: Paul Lucas through Our Pembrokeshire MemoriesSilver jubilee celebrations in Haverfordwest in 1977. Picture: Paul Lucas through Our Pembrokeshire Memories

Western Telegraph: The Queen in Solva in 1990The Queen in Solva in 1990

Western Telegraph: Visiting Haverfordwest in 1977Visiting Haverfordwest in 1977

Head to the gallery above to see all the pictures.