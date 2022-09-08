Her Majesty the Queen, Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.
The news of her death was announced in a statement on behalf of the Royal Family.
Her death brings an end to a 70-year reign, the longest in history, having ascended the throne following the death of her father, King George VI on 6 February 1952.
Here we look back in pictures at the Queen visiting the county throughout her reign, including the huge turnout of well wishers from the area.
