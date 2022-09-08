The British longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

As the Queen's death is announced, questions arise over what happens next, as Britain witnesses its first changeover in monarchy in 70 years.

Ahead of the Queen's death, Operation London Bridge was created to ensure a plan was in place that the UK government and the Royal Family all understood.

One of the main questions asked surrounding the sad passing is where the Queen will be laid to rest.

Where will the Queen be buried?

After ten days of mourning the Queen's funeral will take place, keeping the tradition of a national period of mourning.

The funeral service is expected to be held at Westminster Abbey and will mark the first sovereign funeral to take place there since 1760.

Although the service will take place in Westminster Abbey, the Queen is expected to be laid to rest in private.

With family in attendance in a private burial at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, where she spent many much of her final years.

She will be buried next to her father King George VI, her sister Princess Margaret and her late husband, Prince Philip.