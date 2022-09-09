An online Book of Condolence has been set up for Her Majesty The Queen, who has passed away at the age of 96.

The announcement of her passing was made by The Royal Family at 6.30pm on Thursday, September 8.

It read: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

If you met Her Majesty The Queen - Queen Elizabeth II - and would like to share a memory, or would simply like to pay your respects, please leave your message using our interactive form below.