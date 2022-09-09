A father of two who loved the outdoors and music, and who had moved to Pembrokeshire for a better way of life, died from injuries sustained in a fall after a night out.

An inquest on Thursday heard that Michael Harris moved to St Florence to be near family and for a better life.

He studied land management in his early 40s after working in steel factories and worked as a park warden at a number of different local sites.

The inquest heard that he enjoyed being outside and working. He also enjoyed music and would visit his local pub for open mic nights but was not a big drinker.

He had been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2019 and in 2021 had been diagnosed with mental health problems and was on medication for both conditions.

On the evening of March 31 this year Mr Harris had been to his local pub where he had had five pints of cider before heading back to his first floor flat in St Florence.

The next morning his landlord found him at the foot of the stairs to his flat. He called 999 and paramedics arrived withing ten minutes but unfortunately could not save him.

A post-mortem conducted by Dr Petya Nadiva found that Mr Harris had 113 milgrammes of per 100 millilitres.

A toxicology report stated that the combination of alcohol and prescribed medication present in therapeutic quantity may have inhibited Mr Harris’ motor skills and increased the likelihood of a fall.

Dr Nadiva concluded that Mr Harries died of traumatic spinal injuries as the result of an accidental fall.

Pembrokeshire coroner, Paul Bennet concluded: “It seems tragically that at some point, either climbing the stairs or having reached the top of the stairs Mr Harris had lost his balance, stumbled or in some other way found himself unable to stop a fall backwards down the stairs.

“It may or may not have ben somewhat affected by the alcohol and medication that he had consumed.”

The coroner recorded a verdict of accidental death, extending his condolences to Mr Harris’ family.

