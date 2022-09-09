Pictures by Emyr Rhys Williams

JUST over forty years ago Her Majesty the Queen paid a memorable visit to north Pembrokeshire which attracted huge crowds.

It was April 1982 - Margaret Thatcher was Prime Minister and the Falklands War was about to focus world attention on the South Atlantic.

The then 55-year-old monarch arrived at Fishguard by train where she was met by civic dignitaries before making her way to St David's where she distributed Maundy money at the Cathedral.

Click on the gallery above to see all the pictures

The day Her Majesty the Queen took the Royal train to Fishguard A far bigger crowd had gathered to greet the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh on their arrival at St David's an hour later.