Pictures by Emyr Rhys Williams
JUST over forty years ago Her Majesty the Queen paid a memorable visit to north Pembrokeshire which attracted huge crowds.
It was April 1982 - Margaret Thatcher was Prime Minister and the Falklands War was about to focus world attention on the South Atlantic.
The then 55-year-old monarch arrived at Fishguard by train where she was met by civic dignitaries before making her way to St David's where she distributed Maundy money at the Cathedral.
Click on the gallery above to see all the pictures
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here