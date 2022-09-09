First Cymru Buses workers are planning to take pay-related industrial action in Haverfordwest.

The strike is being organised by the union Unite Wales, and members from First Cymru Buses will strike in five different areas across south and west Wales on Thursday, September 15.

As well as the strike in Ammanford next Thursday, staff will be striking in Haverfordwest, Port Talbot, Bridgend and Swansea.

A spokesperson from Unite Wales said that next Thursday’s strike will be “their first day of strike action in a dispute over pay.”

The spokesperson continued: “Please show your support for the striking workers.”

A First Cymru Buses spokesperson said: “We can confirm that our bus drivers are intending to take industrial action including an overtime ban and days of strikes, after rejecting three pay offers following extensive talks with the senior leadership team at First Cymru.

“The final offer made would have seen the drivers receive a 9.5 per cent pay uplift along with backpay to April, with a commitment to enter fresh talks in advance of April 2023.

“We are hugely disappointed and frustrated that, despite extensive talks and multiple ballots, and after trying to give our people the best pay offer the business can afford, we have not been able to reach an amicable conclusion to discussions.

“Bus operations across the UK have been severely impacted by the pandemic, but there has been a greater impact in Wales than in any other part of the UK.

"The business has been struck by a change in travel patterns both during and after the Covid-19 pandemic and although the number of people using our services is slowly increasing, it is still much lower than pre-Covid.

“We respect the rights of colleagues to take action, but in order to allow the business to recover from the pandemic, we need to work together, keep the wheels turning and make sure people can go about their daily lives without disruption.”