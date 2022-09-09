Concern is mounting over whether this Sunday’s Ironman Wales 2022 is scheduled to go ahead.

Top sporting fixtures including the Premier League and EFL have all been cancelled following yesterday’s announcement concerning the passing of Queen Elizabeth II while other major events are expected to make a decision later today.

It is understood that Operation London Bridge will cause the majority of events to be postponed until after the period of national mourning.

MORE NEWS

But thousands of competitors who are planning on competing in Sunday’s Tenby Ironman have been left in limbo as organisers have yet to confirm whether the event will go ahead.

An event spokesperson has confirmed that they are currently awaiting further information from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and also the national government in relation to sporting events.

“We will provide any updates to Ironman athletes and Ironkids' parents and guardians as soon as possible and all participants have been contacted via email,” said their statement.

The Western Telegraph has made several attempts to contact the Ironman office this morning to discuss whether it is likely to take place but nobody was available.

Sunday's event was eagerly awaited by competitors following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic and would have marked Wales Ironman's tenth anniversary.

The event was sold out with thousands of competitors signed up to take part.

The race starts with a 2.4 mile swim followed by a 112 mile bike ride and ending with a 26.2 mile marathon.

Decisions regarding further postponements in the calendar are set to be determined following consideration of official mourning guidance, set to be issued by the Cabinet Office, but it is understood that it will be left to individual sports event organisers to decide how to proceed.

Postponements are not mandatory.