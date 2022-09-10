HERE are the death notices placed in the Western Telegraph on Wednesday, September 7.

Joyce May Davies (Johnston)

Joyce passed away peacefully at Withybush Hospital on August 21 aged 88 years. Dearly loved, she will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends.

Her funeral service was held on Wednesday, September 7 at 11am at St. Peter's Church, Johnston followed by interment in Freystrop Cemetery. Family flowers only donations in lieu of flowers for St. Peter's Church can be sent c/o Mrs. Angela Dicks, 26 Milford Road, Johnston, Haverfordwest, SA62 3HL. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437 763821)

Pamela Gwyneth Woodrow (Milford Haven)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest on Wednesday, August 31 of Pamela Gwyneth Woodrow, aged 68 years, of Larch Road, Milford Haven. A beloved partner of the late Tony Evans, a devoted mother to Nick and a loving grandmother to Lennon, Pamela was loved dearly and will greatly missed by all who knew her.

The funeral service will take place on Thursday, September 15 at 3:15pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. No flowers by request, donations in lieu for ICU Withybush can be sent direct to Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest, SA61 2PZ. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Milford Haven. Tel: 01646 693180.

Thomas James Alexander "Jim" Lewis (Milford Haven)

The death occurred peacefully on Saturday, September 3 at his home of Thomas James Alexander "Jim" Lewis, aged 85 years of Priory Road, Milford Haven. Dearly loved husband of the late Vida, he will be sadly missed by his devoted family and many friends.

The funeral service will take place on Monday, September 12 at 10.15am at Hamilton Court Funeral Home, Dartmouth Street, Milford Haven followed by a private family cremation service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only, donations if desired may be sent to The Paul Sartori Foundation, Paul Sartori House, Winch Lane, Haverfordwest. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180

Sylvia Jenny Ryan (Milford Haven)

The death occurred peacefully on Friday, September 2 at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest of Sylvia Jenny Ryan, aged 93 years of Kensington Court, Milford Haven. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack and devoted mother of the late Paul, she will be sadly missed by her family and many friends.

The funeral service will take place on Thursday, September 15 at 11am at St. Katharine & St. Peter's Church, Milford Haven followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only.All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180

Mrs Angela Stoddart (Neyland)

Angela Stoddart, formerly Phillips, nee Sweeney passed away peacefully at home on August 30 surrounded by her family. Adored wife, loving mum, treasured daughter and best sister. She will be much missed by all who knew her.

The funeral service and interment was held at St. Mary's Church, Talbenny at 2pm on September 8 and then at Bowen Memorial Hall, Little Haven. Donations if desired for The Paul Sartori Foundation www.justgiving.com/fundraising/angela-stoddart-ps and Bowel Cancer UK www.justgiving.com/fundraising/angela-stoddart-bc or at the reception. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180

The Hon. Robin W. Lewis (Tenby)

A memorial service to commemorate the life of The Hon. Robin W. Lewis CVO, OBE, Her Majesty's former Lord-Lieutenant of Dyfed, will be held at St.Mary's Church, Tenby on Thursday, September 15 at 3pm.

Maria Grace-Dimtrova (Fishguard)

Maria Grace Dimitrova's celebration of life was held at the Garden Chapel of Tubman Funeral Home, Ottawa, last Saturday. Maria, a native of Fishguard, had made her home on Canada over 40 years ago, with husband Hristo and daughters Catrin and Elitza. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to foodbankscanada.ca.

Barry Hankinson (Solva)

Peacefully on August 25 at Withybush Hospital, Barry of The Royal George, Solva. Dearly loved by all his family and friends. He will be sadly missed.

The funeral service was held on Friday, September 9 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium at 2.30pm. The funeral service can be viewed on line at www.wesleymedia.co.uk/webcast-view Webcast (Login PIN 969-4218) Enquiries to W.G.Bernard Mathias & Daughter, St.Davids 01437 720537

Janet Garton (Milford Haven)

The death occurred peacefully on Thursday, September 1 at Havenhurst Residential Home, Milford Haven of Janet Garton, aged 78 years of Stratford Road, Milford Haven. Dearly loved wife of Dennis, she will be sadly missed by her devoted family and many friends.

The funeral service will take place on Wednesday, September 14 at 11.30am at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180

Anthony "Tony" South (Letterston)

Tony passed away peacefully on August 19 aged 81 years. Much loved he will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his beloved wife Shirley and all his family and many friends.

The funeral was held on Thursday September 8 at 4pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Ward 3 in memory of Tony may be made payable to Surgical Services Fund and sent c/o The Manager, Withybush General Hospital, Haverfordwest. Bright and colourful clothing would be preferred if possible. Enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821

Joyce Morshead (Whitland)

Suddenly on Saturday, August 27 at home, aged 80 years, Joyce of Spring Gardens, Whitland. Beloved wife of the late Denzil, loving mother of Caroline, Colin, Carwyn and Catrin, a respected mother-in-law and a much-loved grandmother and great grandmother.

Public funeral service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth on Thursday, September 15 at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be made to support Joyce's granddaughter, Emma Jade Mason, who is running the London Marathon in aid of CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young) please make donations via https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/emma-jade-mason or c/o Miss Jade Mason, 3 Parc Rhosyn, Red Roses, Whitland, SA34 0PP. Further inquiries to Peter Evans Funeral Directors, Laugharne, Carmarthen. Tel: 01994 427 261.

Elizabeth Edna Jones (Haverfordwest)

Edna died peacefully on Saturday August 20, aged 88 years.

There will be a private family funeral. Donations to Paul Sartori, if desired, can be sent to W.G.Bernard Mathias & Daughter, Funeral Directors, 62 New Street, St Davids, Pembs. SA62 6SU.

Dr George Middleton MBE (St Davids)

Died peacefully on September 3 aged 100 years. Dearly loved by all his family and much respected by the whole community.

Funeral service to celebrate his life at St.Davids Cathedral on Thursday, September 15 at 12.30pm. Enquiries to W.G.Bernard Mathias & Daughter, St.Davids 01437 720537

Ivy Davies (Tufton)

Sadly at Withybush Hospital on Monday, August 29, Ivy Mary Davies, Brynawel, Tufton (formerly of Tufton Arms) aged 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Ken, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lorna and Emyr, proud 'Mamgu' of Anwen and her husband Rob, and great-nan of Dewi.

Strictly private funeral service. Further enquiries to Colin Phillips and Daughters Funeral Directors, Cardigan Tel: 01239 621192.

Betty Wynne Jones (Whitland)

The death occurred peacefully at East Park Care Home, Jeffreyston on Friday, August 26 of Betty Wynne Jones, formerly of Whitland. Beloved wife of the late Harold. Much loved, Betty will be sadly missed by her children together with her son and daughters-in-law Susan and Philip, Brian and Janet, Steven and Mandy, also her grandchildren Matthew, Sian, Seirian, Catrin, Tesni and Edward and her brother John.

A private family funeral has been arranged. Family flowers only with donations, if so desired made payable to Alzheimers Society c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 & 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

David Griffiths (Fishguard)

Peacefully on Friday, August 26 at Withybush Hospital, David of Glyn-Y-Mel Road, Lower Town. Beloved husband of the late Pat, loving father of Steven and Pat, Maria and Gareth, much loved grandfather, great grandfather and a dear brother.

The funeral service was held on Friday, September 9 at St Mary's Church, Fishguard at 1pm, followed by interment at St Mary's Churchyard. Family flowers only. Donation in lieu if desired, made payable to 'Wales Air Ambulance' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel - 01348 873250.

Iorwerth Thomas (lorrie) George (Puncheston)

Suddenly on Sunday, August 28 at his home, Iorrie of Puncheston. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

Public funeral service on Monday, September 12 at The Chapel of Rest, Feidr Castell, Fishguard at 11.30am, followed by a private interment. Family flowers only. Further enquiries to Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishguard. Tel: 01348 873250.

Sheila Margaret Weatherall (Johnston)

Sheila passed away peacefully at home on August 29 aged 72 years. Dearly loved she will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends.

Funeral service Thursday, September 15 at 2.30pm at City Road Cemetery, Haverfordwest. Colourful clothing may be worn if desired. Family flowers only. Donation in memory of Sheila for Haverfordwest District Nurses, Paul Sartori Foundation & Macmillan Nurses can be sent c/o Mr. Paul Weatherall, 219 Priory Road, Milford Haven, SA73 2EB. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437 763821)

Moira McCarthy (Llandewi Velfrew)

The death occurred peacefully at home on Tuesday, August 30 of Moira McCarthy, aged 92 years of Llandewi Velfrey. Moira will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

The funeral service took place on Friday, September 9 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1.45pm. There will be family flowers only, with donations if so desired for Dementia UK c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 & 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Sheila Elizabeth Prout (Stackpole)

The death occurred peacefully at Park House Court on Monday, August 29 of Sheila Prout of Stackpole. Devoted wife of the late Jim, she was 87.

The funeral took place on Friday, September 9 with a service at St. Elidyr's Church, Stackpole at 1pm followed by interment in the Churchyard. Family flowers only please but if desired, donations in lieu in memory of Sheila for The Wales Air Ambulance may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Sheila Anne John (Manorbier)

The death occurred peacefully at home on Tuesday, August 30 of Sheila Anne John aged 82 years of West Hill Farm, The Ridgeway, Manorbier. Dearly loved Sheila will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

The funeral service will take place on Friday, September 16 at Pennar Community Church at 10:15am followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 11:30am. There will be family flowers only with donations in lieu if so desired for Paul Sartori Foundation c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 & Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk