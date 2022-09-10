A mother of six who led a simple lifestyle, travelling, reading and writing poetry died of methadone intoxication in her Fishguard flat an inquest heard on Thursday.

Eleanor Ford had lived what was described as a ‘hippy type of lifestyle’ living with her children in India and Portugal.

She enjoyed writing poetry, reading, history and ‘living a simple life’. At least one of her poems had been published.

Coroner’s officer, James Lang, told the inquest that 22 year ago Mrs Ford had moved to St Davids with her children.

A hard worker, she had found employment on local farms, picking potatoes and fruit.

PC Lang said that Eleanor had suffered trauma in her life; her mother drowned when she was a young child. She had also been a victim of abuse as a child and of domestic abuse in past relationships.

The childhood abuse had haunted her and had an affect on her life and she had been addicted to heroin and alcohol. She was prescribed Subutex as part of her treatment.

The inquest heard that Eleanor attended her daughter’s wedding the month before her death, where she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was said to be ‘in a good place’.

On October 18 she had spoken on the phone to family and again was said to be in good spirits.

She was last seen by a neighbour on October 22, when she had suffered a fall at the bus stop. She declined medical treatment and returned to her apartment.

On October 28 it was noted that she had not been seen for a number of days and the sound of a vacuum cleaner had been coming from her flat from October 25.

A neighbour entered the flat and found her on the floor next to the hoover.

A post mortem found a high concentration of methadone in her system at a dose which may have proved fatal.

It gave the cause of death as methadone intoxication.

Coroner Paul Bennett said that Mrs Ford had lived a colourful and interesting life.

“It is particularly sad that she spent a number of days with her family, children and grandchildren. For her to have ended her life in these sad circumstances is distressing for them.”

He said that there was nothing in the evidence to suggest that the overdose had been intentional and recorded a conclusion of drug related death, extending his deep condolence to Eleanor’s family.