A 33-year-old Newport woman ended her life by consuming a fatal dose of poisonous leaves, despite her family’s best efforts to save her.

An inquest on Thursday, September 8, heard that former Eglwyswrw School and Ysgol Bro Gwaun pupil Lily Sneade had lived an active and adventurous life, despite suffering with mental health problems.

At the age of 18 a friend of Lily’s had hurt himself in front of her. The inquest heard that Lily held herself responsible and began to have trouble sleeping and suffered from anxiety.

She took a break from education and moved to Spain, where she worked as a chef for four years. She also travelled solo to Nepal and India.

At the age of 22 she returned to the UK and studied acupuncture and Chinese medicine at Wrexham University.

She later suffered a breakdown and was admitted to Bro Cerwyn. The inquest heard that she sometimes self-harmed and had suicidal thoughts; she suffered from PTSD, hypervigilance, anxiety and depression.

Coroner’s officer, PC James Lang, told the hearing that on November 11 2021 Lily had told family members that she was planning to take her life that day.

She said that she had researched the lethal dose of naturally occurring leaves and had taken it.

Her family members tried to get her to vomit up the leaves and then drove her to A&E, after being told that there would be a long wait for an ambulance.

On arrival at the hospital Lily began having seizures and went into cardiac arrest. Hospital staff worked on her for several hours but were unable to save her.

A post-mortem toxicology report said that there were four compounds linked to the poisonous leaves in her system.

It concluded that Lily died as a result of acute cardiorespiratory depression secondary to poisoning.

Pembrokeshire coroner, Paul Bennett, said: “Miss Sneade clearly consumed a quantity of leaves, the consequence of this was unfortunately fatal.

“Miss Sneade had ongoing mental health issues she had self-harmed previously and there was a previous attempt to commit suicide.

“I am satisfied that she did intend to take her life and that she took those steps by consuming the leaves. There was very little that could have been done to prevent her death."

Mr Bennett acknowledged that Hywel Dda Health Board was undertaking an internal review into the mental health care that Lily had been provided with prior to her death.

He recorded a conclusion of suicide, extending his condolences to Lily’s family.

