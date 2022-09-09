THE FUNERAL of the former Lord Lieutenant of Dyfed will take place next week.

The Hon. Robin Lewis OBE, who served as Lord-Lieutenant of Dyfed from 2006 to 2016, will be remembered at his funeral service at St Mary’s Church, Tenby, on Thursday, September 15 at 3pm.

Born on February 7, 1941 in Pembrokeshire, Mr Lewis was the fourth son of the third Baron Merthyr, William Brereton Couchman Lewis and his wife Violet Meyrick.

He was educated at Quay Street School in Carmarthen, and according to peerage.com Eton College in Windsor, and graduated from Magdalen College School at Oxford University with a Master of Arts.

According to the Carmarthenshire Herald, he was involved in a business in Whitland called Magstim, which creates medical electronics used by neuroscientists and medical professionals. He held the role of chairman and managing director there.

In 1987, he was named High Sheriff of Dyfed and was given an OBE the following year. Between 1989 and 1990, he was chairman of the General Advisory Council, IBA and was appointed Deputy Lieutenant of Dyfed in 2002.

During the period of his role as Lord-Lieutenant of Dyfed, Mr Lewis acted as the Queen’s representative at events including remembrance services, parades and royal visits. He was also president of SAFFA in Wales.

He was named Commander of the Royal Victorian Order as a reward for his work as Lord-Lieutenant.

The funeral of the Hon. Robin Lewis CVO, OBE, will take place on Thursday, September 15 at 3pm in St Mary’s Church in Tenby.