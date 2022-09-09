NO football will be played this weekend out of a respect for the tragic death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

FAW released a statement saying all games are to be postponed.

Pembrokeshire AFL also released a statement on their Twitter confirming this coming weekend's round of action will be played at a later date.

A statement from FAW read: "The Football Association of Wales can confirm that this weekend's fixtures (9 to 12 September) at all levels of the game will be postponed as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"Further updates on fixtures scheduled to take place during the period of mourning will be provided in due course."

A statement from Pembrokeshire AFL released today September 9

Pembrokeshire AFL said they were thinking of the Royal Family during this difficult time.

"The Pembrokeshire AFL have made the decision to postpone this weekend's round of fixtures following the Queen's death on Thursday.

"Our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this time."

The Queen died peacefully with her family by her side at Balmoral Castle yesterday afternoon, September 8.

