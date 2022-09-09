SCHOOLS in Wales have been advised to stay open by the Welsh Government, following the death of The Queen.

Her Majesty died at Balmoral yesterday, Thursday, at the age of 96.

The Welsh Government has issued guidance to education providers after the UK "entered a period of national mourning" which will continue until the end of The Queen's state funeral.

The government said schools and further education settings "should remain open" and "normal attendance is expected".

But headteachers do have the power to authorise leaves of absence for pupils "in exceptional circumstances", which should be determined on a case-by-case basis.

There is "no obligation" for childcare and early-years providers - such as nurseries - "to observe particular behaviours or close during the mourning period".

Higher education institutions can make their own decisions on how to commemorate The Queen's death and whether to stay open during the national mourning period.

The Welsh Government has also sent out guidance to education providers wishing to fly flags at half-mast or holding silences.

"We know teachers, lecturers, childcare and early years colleagues around the country have an important role to play in reassuring children and young people at this difficult time," the government said.