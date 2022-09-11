THE Norman castle of Manorbier still stands magnificently in the village, but what is the history of the castle that was home to writer Gerald of Wales?

Here we take a look.

The first Manorbier Castle was an earth and timber fortification built by Norman knight Odo de Barri. He was granted the lands of Manorbier, Penally and Begelly for his help in conquering Pembrokeshire around 1003.

Over the years, it was gradually replaced by a stone structure, which was done by eldest son William de Barri. William’s fourth son Gerald de Barri, who is more commonly known as Gerald of Wales or Giraldus Cambrensis.

Gerald of Wales was a 12th century scholar who is renowned for his chronicles and depictions of life during his time. In his chronicles, Gerald was very favourable of the castle he was born in in 1140.

Much of what we know of the medieval life in Wales comes from Gerald of Wales’ work as he extensively travelled in his role as royal clerk to King Henry II and in 1188, he toured Wales with Archbishop of Canterbury, Baldwin of Forde, to enlist soldiers for the Third Crusade.

It is the literature he wrote during and following this trip that provides us with the information we have on medieval life.

In 1327, the first of two attacks on the castle took place, but unlike with many castles in the area at that time, it wasn’t the Welsh trying to reclaim it, rather it was Richard de Barri in a dispute with his family after he believed the castle was rightfully his.

In 1359, Manorbier Castle left the de Barri’s hands and changed hands a number of times before falling into the hands of the monarchy in the late 15th century.

The castle was considered ruinous and quite decayed when it was sold by Queen Elizabeth I in 1630. Following the sale, the castle was in the hands of the Bowen family from Trefloyne.

The second attack on the castle came during the Civil War, when in 1645, after being garrisoned in preparation by those loyal to the King, it was seized by the Roundheads for Parliament. It was partially destroyed as were many other Welsh castles following the war.

40 years later, it was sold to the Sir Erasmus Phillipps of Picton Castle who retained the castle amongst their lands but in the 19th century when it was leased to J.R Cobb.

19th century print of Manorbier Castle

Mr Cobb took on the castle and carried out a lot of restoration work. It was this work that then allowed the castle to be used to house staff and RAF personnel during the Second World War.

Today, the castle is one of the best preserved in Wales. It still has the full circumference of the defensive walls, three eastern towers which includes the gatehouse, the west building of the great hall and the chapel building are all visible. Part of the southern utility building has been rebuilt into a modern house and the castle and its grounds are now privately owned.

It is open to visitors who can enjoy the remains of the castle, gardens, a dovecote house and mill.