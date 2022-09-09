The National Park vote was split when it came to whether a new house could be built in a Manorbier garden.
The chairman of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park’s development management committee Dr Madeleine Havard cast the deciding vote to approve the new build on Wednesday (September 7) that had been objected to by neighbours and community council.
The proposal was recommended for approval by officers and the vote was split seven votes for and seven against, with one abstention.
The plan to subdivide the existing plot at Oratava in order to build a new four bed, one and a half storey house with associated external works and shared vehicle access had previously been brought to committee and a site visit was held.
Manorbier Community Council object to the plan on the grounds of over development of the site and inadequate road infrastructure, with Cllr Phil Kidney telling the committee it is “a bad development, in the wrong spot.”
There were also several objections presented to members about an overbearing impact, affect on amenity and privacy, light pollution, highway safety, proximity to neighbours and loss of green garden area.
A Section 106 agreement outlining a financial contribution towards offsite affordable housing has been submitted by the applicant, a report to committee notes.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here