A replacement wind turbine will be erected near Croesgoch although there were some objections from neighbours.

Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee discussed an application submitted by Y Ddraig Goch Energy Limited for a 30 metre wind turbine with a blade tip height of 45 metres at Pensygwarne.

Each of the three blades will be 15 metres long with a diameter of 30 metres and the turbine has a generating capacity of 225kW.

Objections related to publicity for the application, its location and proximity to other land and home owners, noise, visual impact, shadow flicker, health and safety issues and impact on biodiversity.

There were no objections from statutory consultees including Cadw and Natural Resources Wales.

A previous turbine had been out of use for more than nine months and dismantled, with hardstanding and associated transformer house remaining.

A report to committee states: “It can be concluded that the proposed turbine would have a low visual impact on the area, with only a medium visual impact on residential properties to the north west.”

It adds: “There is sufficient separation between any nearby dwellings and the proposal to ensure that visual intrusion and shadow flicker would not unacceptably affect local residents.”