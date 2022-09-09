Plans for a new gym in Milford Haven were given the green light by Pembrokeshire county councillors.
A change of use application for a unit at Havens Head Retail Park, submitted by Milford Haven Port Authority, was approved by the planning committee at its meeting on Tuesday (September 6).
The unit is currently vacant and it will soon be turned into a gym with a mezzanine floor, increasing the floorspace to around 510sqm, with a report to committee adding “it is acknowledged that a gym requires a large floor area to accommodate large equipment.”
It is noted that the introduction of a café or food and drink sales within the premises would not be permitted and a change of use back to retail would be “unlikely to be supported” due to a high vacancy rate in the town centre.
Questions were raised about the restrictions on food and drink and whether this would include vending machines but it was explained to the committee that these would be permitted.
The plan has the support of Milford Haven Town Council and no other objections were received.
