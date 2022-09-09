An “outrageous” attempt to gain retrospective planning for a farming business that has the local community up in arms has been refused for a third time.

There were strong objections to the latest retrospective planning application for an agricultural building, hardstanding and access track at Cwm Farm, Llawhaden, with previous applications at the site refused in 2019 and an enforcement notice issued in 2021.

Local member Cllr Di Clements said that it was difficult to know where to start with the history of the site and she had been involved with trying to resolve issues for many years, telling members of the planning committee on Tuesday (September 6) that there had been “harassment, bullying and threatening behaviour” towards residents.

Cllr Clements added this had put one resident in hospital and led to police being called out, with around 40 residents “brave enough” to sign a letter of objection with others no wanting to be named.

She also raised concerns about animal welfare at the site with a high number of cattle for the size of the building and grazing land, adding she had no issue with the family farming but it must be “in an appropriate location.”

Pembrokeshire County Council planning officers had recommended refusal of the latest application on the grounds of proximity to a residential dwelling causing unacceptable impact, unacceptable surface water disposal, no consideration of the impact on the River Cleddau Special area of Conservation (SAC), no evidence that here will not be an unacceptable impact on the local highway and bridleway, as well as a lack of information on manure management plans meaning the risk to public health is unknown.

The committee also heard objections from Llawhaden Community Council and neighbour Alan Boore, whose home is just 60metres from the agricultural shed, suffering noise and smell disturbance as well as flooding issues caused by waste water from the site.

Mr Boore told the committee that another neighbour had reported underground pipes discharging onto their land from the site, a concern also highlighted by Cllr Tracy Watkins from the community council.

Cllr Watkins told members urged members in the “strongest possible terms” to not only refuse the application but to also ensure to enforce it “irreversibly.”

The council’s public rights of way officer has objected, a planning report adds, as “it has been alleged that the development has unlawfully deterred use of the bridleway by members of the public and that motor vehicles using the bridleway are interfering with the public’s use of the way.”

Applicants Declan Cole and Ryan Cole, nor a planning agent, attended the committee meeting at County Hall or via the hybrid system.

The committee voted to refuse the application, which Cllr Mark Carter, called “outrageous” and had shown “total disregard for the planning rules, for the community and for neighbours.”