An application for five holiday lodges in an area of “potential archaeological significance” near Llandissilio was withdrawn before any decision could be made.
Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee had been due to decide the application on Tuesday (September 6) but chairman Cllr Jacob Williams said the proposal had been withdrawn by the planning agent.
He clarified that it was not withdrawn from the meeting but withdrawn entirely and if it returned it would be as a new application.
The application for self catering holiday accommodation at Three Wells, Llandissilio, was recommended for refusal by planning officers for a number of reasons including its location in an area of “potential archaeological significance,” and outside the settlement boundary and foul waste drainage and the impact on local waterways.
A report to committee states that a possible “Neolithic curcus” and trackway connected to Pen-cnwc passing through the development site which would be of national significance if confirmed.
The report adds: “Dyfed Archaeological Trust has recommended that an archaeological evaluation is required, commencing with a survey, with the resulting report supplied prior to the determination of the planning application, and the results used to inform the need, if any, for further mitigation.”
