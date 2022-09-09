On Thursday evening (September 8) the world was hit by the sad news of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, aged 96.

The Queen was the longest-serving British monarch and recently celebrated her Platinum Jubilee with a weekend of celebrations taking place across the country.

The sad news was confirmed after members of the royal family travelled to Balmoral, where the Queen was laying in rest.

Across its titles, Newsquest has today paid tribute to the Queen with a series of front covers dedicated to her life and reign.

Newsquest’s front covers highlight the extent of mourning across the UK as people come to terms with the monarch’s death.

A period of mourning is now in place with plans and arrangements for the Queen’s funeral yet to be announced.

Her eldest son, King Charles III will officially be proclaimed King on Saturday, September 10.

Queen Elizabeth II is survived by her four children: Charles, Prince of Wales; Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.

Newsquest front pages in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Throughout the day, Newsquest reporters were on the scene at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle as members of the public mourned the loss of the Queen.

Rumours had been swirling all day as news emerged that members of the royal family were jetting to Scotland, and at 6.30pm the nation’s worst fears were confirmed.

When officials carried a notice confirming the Queen’s death to the gates and the flag was lowered to half mast, there were tears and many well wishers sang the national anthem.

One onlooker said the Queen is “all we’ve ever known”.

Newsquest titles will continue to cover the tragic loss of Queen Elizabeth II in the coming days as we enter a period of national mourning.