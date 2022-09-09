IRONMAN Wales will go ahead but with changes, event organisers have said.

Ironkids is cancelled while a moment's silence will be observed on the day.

A statement read: "The sad news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II has been felt deeply by many within our community and we share our condolences with the Royal Family.

"In light of further updates from national government and in consultation with local stakeholders, we can confirm that this weekend’s IRONMAN Wales event will continue as scheduled on Sunday, 11 September.

"We will, however, be making some changes to the weekend activities as the UWTSD IRONKIDS Wales event originally planned for Saturday, 10 September will no longer take place.

"IRONMAN Wales is an event that inspires thousands and showcases the immense strength of the human spirit.

"We are honoured to host athletes and be welcomed into the Pembrokeshire community. We understand that many athletes would like to dedicate their participation in the event in honour of Her Majesty, and encourage athletes to pay their respects as they feel comfortable to do so.

"A moment of silence will also be observed at swim start on Sunday as a mark of respect."

Registration collection opening hours for IRONMAN Wales have been extended to Friday, September 9, 09:00 – 19:00 and Saturday, September 10, 08:00 – 15:00.

Organisers were grateful to partners for their support.

"We thank Tenby and Pembrokeshire officials, the community, and our partners for their guidance and support. We wish all athletes a safe preparation ahead of Sunday’s event."

Athletes requiring further support are requested to contact wales@ironman.com.