EACH week the Western Telegraph Camera Club is full of dozens of stunning pictures.

We set our members a theme each week and for the last few weeks it has been letters in the alphabet.

This week, the theme was the letter W and we received dozens of entries from water and webs to walruses and woodpeckers. Here are some of our favourites.

Western Telegraph: Wally the walrus. Picture: Rob CoxWally the walrus. Picture: Rob Cox

Western Telegraph: Woodpecker. Picture: Rob MorrisWoodpecker. Picture: Rob Morris

Western Telegraph: Water flowing. Picture: Laura CurranWater flowing. Picture: Laura Curran

Western Telegraph: Western Power helicopter. Picture: Donna-Marie HumphriesWestern Power helicopter. Picture: Donna-Marie Humphries

Western Telegraph: Water. Picture: Leanne WinterWater. Picture: Leanne Winter

Western Telegraph: Woods. Picture: Claire HodgesWoods. Picture: Claire Hodges

If you would like to join the camera club and have your photos featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.