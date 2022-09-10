AFTER it was confirmed Ironman is going ahead, organisers want to emphasise there are no concerns about sewage discharges in the area.

People were shocked after reports of sewage discharges taking place in Tenby during a 48-hour period around September 5.

Surfers Against Sewage reported sewage had been discharged into the town’s Castle Beach.

Ironman Wales will take place on Sunday, September 11, after organisers confirmed that despite the tragic death of Her Majesty Elizabeth II, athletes from across the UK are good to compete.

Now organisers are emphasising they are not concerned about the recent sewage which Wales Water confirmed they did discharge through combined storm overflows due to heavy rainfall in the area.

Part of the Ironman course includes a 2.4-mile swim around Goscar Rock in Carmarthen Bay.

“There haven’t been discharges to Tenby North Beach, where the Ironman Wales swim is scheduled to take place,” said a spokesperson for Ironman.

“We are aware Surfers Against Sewage has reported recent discharges at a nearby beach in Pembrokeshire.”

“We have received confirmation from Pembrokeshire County Council’s Pollution Team that there is currently no abnormal situation that would lead to the council advising against swimming at Tenby North Beach.

“We are continuing to conduct the routine water tests we do to ensure quality ahead of every Ironman race.”

Race organisers confirmed the race is going ahead with changes including Ironkids is to be cancelled while a moment's silence will be observed on the day.

Ironman expressed their sadness at the Queen’s passing and said that despite recent events, the race is important to so many.

"In light of further updates from national government and in consultation with local stakeholders, we can confirm that this weekend’s IRONMAN Wales event will continue as scheduled,” read a statement.

"Ironman Wales inspires thousands and showcases the immense strength of the human spirit. We are honoured to host athletes and be welcomed into the Pembrokeshire community.

The statement went on to pass condolences to the Windors.

"The sad news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II has been felt deeply by many within our community and we share our condolences with the Royal Family.”