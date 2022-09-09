THE overwhelming feeling was a sense of sadness as the public voiced their thoughts on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

She died with dignity, sadness and shock were some of the ways people described how they were feeling after events unfolded at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire yesterday.

While many felt sad in a Royal sense, others described how it was sad the Queen had died but were not in support of the Monarchy.

The Royal Family began to make their way to Balmoral Castle – the Queen’s holiday residence - throughout the day after it was revealed around midday that doctors were concerned for Her Majesty’s health.

At around 6pm there was an announcement that Her Majesty had passed away and that King Charles III would ascend to the throne.

“I’m very sad,” said Wendy Holtham, “she died with dignity.”

Carla Thomas described the Queen as a remarkable woman who led a remarkable life.

Deri Jones said it is going to be a big shock to the country and the Commonwealth, and 84-year-old Anne Knight described the Queen as absolutely marvellous.

The Queen will be commemorated by pomp and ceremony as the nation begins a period of mourning to mark the death of its former monarch.

Gun salutes will ring out in the capital and bells will toll across the country, with churches, chapels and cathedrals encouraged by the Church of England to open for prayers or a special service for mourners.

Haverfordwest’s St Mary’s church held a Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of Her Majesty Elizabeth II at 11am while Haverfordwest Tower Bell Ringers rang the church bells for an hour from midday till 1pm - there will be more bell ringing throughout the week as Britain goes into a ten-day period of mourning.

The Queen’s son and successor King Charles III spoke of his grief soon after Buckingham Palace announced the death of the 96-year-old monarch.

Charles will now turn his mind to matters of state as he begins his first full day as the nation’s new monarch having spent much of his 73 years in preparation for the role.

Charles, whose wife Camilla is now Queen, said in a written statement: “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother."

Back in Haverfordwest Daniel 22, described the Queen as ‘the big figure’, while Shannon, also 22, said she had a big impact on everyone.

