Prince William will take on the new title of Prince of Wales, as confirmed in King Charles' first speech as monarch.

The Prince of Wales is a title the Charles held for many years, and is now passing onto his eldest son now he is monarch following the Queen's death at the age of 96.

In his address to the nation the King said his eldest son and heir, William, assumes the Scottish titles “which have meant so much to me”, and succeeds him as the Duke of Cornwall.

Mourners pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

He said: “Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty.

“With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given.

“I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.”

What did King Charles say in his address to the nation?





King Charles said: "I speak to you with feelings of profound sorrow.

"Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen – my beloved Mother – was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother.

“Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today.”

The King added how the “affection, admiration and respect” the Queen inspired “became the hallmark of her reign”, adding: “And, as every member of my family can testify, she combined these qualities with warmth, humour and an unerring ability always to see the best in people.”

Charles said that when The Queen came to the throne: “Britain and the world were still coping with the privations and aftermath of the Second World War, and still living by the conventions of earlier times. In the course of the last seventy years we have seen our society become one of many cultures and many faiths.

“As the Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation.”

The King ended his address by saying: “To my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you. Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years. May ‘flights of angels sing thee to thy rest’.”